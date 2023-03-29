NDTV Appoints Sanjay Pugalia, Senthil Chengalvarayan As Whole-Time Directors

The board of New Delhi Television Ltd. has appointed Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan as whole-time directors.

Pugalia and Chengalvarayan, who were earlier non-executive directors, have been appointed for a term of three years, with effect from April 1, 2023, according to an exchange filing issued on Tuesday.

The appointments are subject to approval from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and shareholders of the company, NDTV said in its filing.

The board also appointed Shobhit Dwivedi as an internal auditor of the company, with effect from April 1, 2023. He is the vice president-management audit and assurance services of Adani Enterprises Ltd.