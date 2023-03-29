NDTV Appoints Sanjay Pugalia, Senthil Chengalvarayan As Whole-Time Directors
The appointments are subject to approval from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and shareholders, NDTV said.
The board of New Delhi Television Ltd. has appointed Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan as whole-time directors.
Pugalia and Chengalvarayan, who were earlier non-executive directors, have been appointed for a term of three years, with effect from April 1, 2023, according to an exchange filing issued on Tuesday.
The appointments are subject to approval from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and shareholders of the company, NDTV said in its filing.
The board also appointed Shobhit Dwivedi as an internal auditor of the company, with effect from April 1, 2023. He is the vice president-management audit and assurance services of Adani Enterprises Ltd.
The board also cleared the appointment of practicing company secretaries Vishal Arora and Associates as the secretarial auditor of the company for 2023–24.
NDTV also completed the transfer of its entire stake in wholly owned subsidiary Delta Softpro Pvt. to Bathla Teletech Pvt. and its affiliates. With this, Delta Softpro has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company.
Delta Softpro attributed for 1.13% of the net worth of the company as on March 31, 2022, NDTV said. The stake transfer was carried out for a net consideration of Rs 28 crore.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.