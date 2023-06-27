NDTV Appoints Dinesh Kumar Mittal As Independent Director

The board of directors of New Delhi Television Ltd. appointed Dinesh Kumar Mittal as a non-executive independent director of the company.

Mittal has been appointed for a period of two years, effective from June 27, according to an exchange filing by NDTV issued on Tuesday.

He is a former IAS officer of the 1977 batch and has previously served as Secretary at the Department of Financial Services, where he was responsible for overseeing banking, insurance, and pension policies in India.

Mittal has also worked as the Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and as an additional secretary in the Department of Commerce. He was also the Chief Negotiator of India for WTO negotiations, the filing said.

Following the announcement, shares of NDTV rose as much as 3.56% to Rs 232.90 apiece, as compared with a 0.63% gain in the benchmark Nifty.