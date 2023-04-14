NCLT Grants 90 Days Extension To Future Retail To Conclude Insolvency

In the first option, the Prospective Resolution Applicant could bid for the acquisition of Future Retail as a whole, including its shareholding interest in its subsidiaries. While under the second option, Future Retail's business has been distributed in five clusters diving business, in which PRAs can bid for "any individual cluster or any combination of clusters." As per the invitation, FRL currently has access to 302 leased retail stores spread across 23 states and Union Territories, consisting of 30 large format stores such as Big Bazaar and FBB stores and 272 small format stores.