NCLT Approves Rs 1,814 Crore Resolution Plan For Lavasa; Darwin Platform Winning Bidder

The National Company Law Tribunal has approved a Rs 1,814 crore resolution plan for the private hill station Lavasa, nearly five years after the initiation of the insolvency resolution process.

Darwin Platform Infrastructure Ltd. has emerged as the winning bidder for Lavasa Corp. Ltd., which is primarily in the business of the development of the private hill station by the same name in Pune.

In August 2018, the NCLT admitted the petition of lenders of the debt-ridden Lavasa Corporation, the real estate firm of HCC, for the insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

In a 25-page order passed on Friday, the tribunal cleared the resolution plan at an investment of Rs 1,814 crore.

"The Resolution Plan contemplates an investment of Rs 1,814 crore, including a 'Resolution Plan Amount of Rs 1,466.50 crore to be paid/ discharged from funds infused over multiple tranches into the corporate debtor by way of cash funding and instruments, being equity, project inflows, loans, advances or a combination thereof,” the order stated.