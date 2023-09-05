NCLT Advises SpiceJet To Reach Settlement With Lessors

The National Company Law Tribunal said on Tuesday that five insolvency pleas had been filed against SpiceJet, and all of them had been filed by lessors and not by any financial institutions.

Hence, the bench advised the airline that it would be most beneficial for it to reach a settlement with the lessors.

After Willis Lease Finance, Aircastle and Wilmington, Celestial Aviation Services Ltd. also approached the NCLT with an insolvency plea against the low-cost airline.