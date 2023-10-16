NCLAT Withdraws Order In Finolex Cables Case After Supreme Court Orders Inquiry

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Monday withdrew an order passed in a case pertaining to Finolex Cables Ltd., after the Supreme Court ordered an inquiry against the bench that passed that order.

The NCLAT had ordered a status quo on the conduct of Finolex Cables' AGM. The tribunal wanted to first settle a dispute between cousins Prakash Chhabria and Deepak Chhabria, over control of the company. Prakash Chhabria had filed a contempt petition, which the Supreme Court discussed on Oct. 13.

The apex court then ruled that the NCLAT is not to give a ruling in the matter until the scrutiniser has published the results. However, the appellate tribunal went ahead and pronounced the order, stating that Deepak Chhabria would stay Chairman of Finolex Cables and stopping the planned changes to the company's Articles of Association.

After this order was pronounced, the Supreme Court ordered an inquiry against the NCLAT bench responsible and asked the chairperson to submit a report by Oct. 16.

The Supreme Court has instructed the NCLAT chairperson to investigate:

Whether the Oct. 13 order of the Supreme Court was brought to the attention of the two judges

If this is the case, then what were the circumstances under which the tribunal proceeded to deliver the verdict, despite the explicit instructions of the Supreme Court's order?

The NCLAT bench had made the order announcement at 2 p.m. on the same day as the apex court's ruling, and the scrutiniser posted the result at 2:40 p.m.

The court has demanded an investigation, stating it wouldn't give an opinion on the merits of the submission.