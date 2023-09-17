NCLAT Says IBC Not A Recovery Mechanism; Dismisses Insolvency Plea Against United Telecoms

After going through the pleadings, NCLAT said: "The first MoU is dated 10.09.2005 and any amount due and payable under it is barred by limitation. The 'Settlement Agreement' dated 01.1.2018 cannot be taken into consideration for establishing any debt due and payable as it is anti-dated."

It is evident that the petition filed in respect of claims arising under the aforementioned settlement agreement does not come within the definition of "operational debt," it said.