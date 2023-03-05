NCLAT Rejects Shareholders' Plea Against McDowell Holdings' Insolvency

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has rejected a plea by the shareholders of McDowell Holdings Ltd. that challenged the initiation of the corporate insolvency resolution process against the firm.

A two-member bench of the appellate tribunal upheld the order of the Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, which on April 8, 2022, directed to initiate CIRP over the plea filed by its financial creditor Sunstar Hotels and Estates.

Nine shareholders, who together hold more than 15% of the stake in McDowell Holdings Ltd (MHL), had moved the NCLAT against the order. While rejecting the plea, the NCLAT observed that the shareholders "do not have any 'locus', and therefore the present appeals are not maintainable."

The appellate tribunal stated that in its earlier rulings, it had "held that an investor in a corporate debtor cannot claim to be an 'aggrieved person' for preferring an appeal against an order against insolvency petition."

The shareholders, who had filed an intervention application before NCLT also, alleged before NCLAT that Sunstar Hotels and Estates in 'connivance with the 2nd Respondent (MHL)' initiated 'illegal and fraudulent' CIRP with mala-fide and ulterior motives to defraud various stakeholders including the Appellants herein.