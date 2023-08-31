NCLAT Issues Notice To Zee Entertainment Over IDBI Bank's Plea

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday issued notice to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) over a petition filed by private sector lender IDBI Bank, directing it to file a reply within two weeks.

The private lender has challenged an NCLT order, which on May 19 rejected a plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against the media major.

An NCLAT bench comprising Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member Barun Mitra also granted two weeks to IDBI Bank to file rejoinder and directed to list the matter on Oct. 11 for the next hearing.