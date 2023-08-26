NCCF Procures 2,826 Tn Onion From Farmers For Buffer Stock; To Scale Up Buying In Coming Days

The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) on Saturday said it has purchased 2,826 tonnes of onion at Rs 2,410 per quintal directly from farmers in the last four days mostly from Maharashtra as it resumed procurement of the bulb for a higher buffer stock.

The government enhanced the onion buffer stock target from 3 lakh tonnes to 5 lakh tonnes this year.

Two cooperatives, NCCF and NAFED, have been mandated to procure 1 lakh tonnes each directly from farmers at Rs 2,410 per quintal to avoid panic selling amid the imposition of an export curb to control domestic prices.