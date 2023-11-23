NBFCs Should Remain Cautious On Lending; Need Not Go Too Far In Their Enthusiasm: FM

The bank credit outstanding to the personal loans segment was Rs 48,26,833 crore as of September 2023, up nearly 30% over the same month of 2022.

On bank credit to NBFCs, the circular said the risk weights on such exposures of banks have also been increased by 25 percentage points (over and above the risk weight associated with the given external rating) in all cases where the extant risk weight as per external rating of NBFCs is below 100%.