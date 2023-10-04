NBFCs See Strong Growth In Advances In Second Quarter

The advances of non-banking financial companies showed strong growth in the provisional data for the second quarter released by some firms.

The trend was seen across Bajaj Finance Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., according to an overview of their provisional figures.

Bajaj Finance's new loans booked stood at 85.3 lakh as of Sept. 30, up 26% year-on-year.

For Mahindra & Mahindra, the disbursements stood at approximately Rs 13,300 crore, a growth of 13% year-on-year. Half-yearly, this figure stood at approximately Rs 25,500 crore, leading to a growth of 20% year-on-year.

However, other metrics varied.