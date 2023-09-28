NBCC Shares Surge As It Plans To Sell Commercial Space Worth Rs 5,716 Crore

Shares of NBCC (India) Ltd. rose over 5% on plans to sell a commercial space at the World Trade Centre in New Delhi.

The company will sell 14.75 lakh square feet of commercial build-up space at the World Trade Centre in New Delhi for Rs 5,716 crore, according to an exchange filing.

The sale of the commercial build-up space will be through an e-auction to be held on Oct. 23, the filing said.