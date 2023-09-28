NBCC Shares Surge As It Plans To Sell Commercial Space Worth Rs 5,716 Crore
The company will sell 14.75 lakh sq. ft. of commercial space at the WTC in New Delhi for Rs 5,716 crore via e-auction on OCt. 23.
Shares of NBCC (India) Ltd. rose over 5% on plans to sell a commercial space at the World Trade Centre in New Delhi.
The sale of the commercial build-up space will be through an e-auction to be held on Oct. 23, the filing said.
Shares of NBCC rose as much as 5.03% to Rs 61.65 apiece, their highest since Sept. 15. It pared gains to trade 1.09% higher at Rs 59.34 per share, compared with a 0.13% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:45 a.m.
The stock has risen 53.22% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was 61.
Of the four analysts tracking NBCC, two maintain a 'hold' rating on the stock, while the other two recommend a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential decline of 29.3%.