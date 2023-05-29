ADVERTISEMENT
NBCC Q4 Results: Profit Jumps More Than Twofold To Rs 113.63 Crore

State-owned construction firm NBCC Ltd on Monday reported a more than two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 113.63 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023.
Its net profit stood at Rs 41.10 crore in the year-ago period.
The total income rose to Rs 2,843.09 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 2,496.44 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.
During the full 2022-23 fiscal, net profit rose to Rs 278 crore from Rs 237.92 crore in the preceding fiscal.
The company's total income grew to Rs 8,961.47 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 7,884.56 crore in 2021-22.
