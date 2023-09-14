NBCC India Shares Surge 12% After Rs 180 Crore Order Win From SAIL
The order involves project management services at Steel Authority of India Ltd.'s Bokaro plant.
Shares of NBCC (India) Ltd. surged over 12% on Thursday after it won orders worth Rs 180 crore for project management services at Steel Authority of India Ltd.'s Bokaro plant.
The builder has also signed a quadripartite memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Steel, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd., and National Land Monetization Corp. for monetisation of RINL's non-core assets at Vishakhapatnam.
Shares of the company jumped 12.79%, the most since March 29, before paring gains to trade 10.66% higher at 10:07 a.m. This compares to a 0.35% advance in the Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 60.44% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume stood at 6.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 71, suggesting that the stock may be overbought.
Of the four analysts tracking the company, two recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 33.1%.