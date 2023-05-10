Nazara Tech Q4 Results Review: Shares Fall After Profit Misses Estimates

The company reported broad-based revenue growth, with 28% revenue growth in gaming, 75% in eSports, and 53% in adtech.

Nazara Tech also announced that it will increase its stake in Nextwave Multimedia Pvt., which is the developer of the popular World Cricket Championship, from 52.38% to 71.88% to consolidate its ownership.

Shares of the company fell 3.2% to Rs 570.45 apiece, compared to a 0.3% fall in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Of the 12 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain 'buy,' two suggest 'hold,' and one recommends 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 32.4%.