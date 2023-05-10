Nazara Tech Q4 Results Review: Shares Fall After Profit Misses Estimates
Shares of Nazara Technologies Ltd. fell after its fourth-quarter profit and ad revenue missed analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit rose 92% to Rs 9.4 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing, but missed analysts' estimates of Rs 16.23 crore.
Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 8.1% at Rs 289.30 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 296.15 crore.)
Ebit is down 25.83% at Rs 11.20 crore.
EBIT margin at 3.87% versus 4.8%.
Net profit up 92% at Rs 9.4 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 16.23 crore.)
The company reported broad-based revenue growth, with 28% revenue growth in gaming, 75% in eSports, and 53% in adtech.
Nazara Tech also announced that it will increase its stake in Nextwave Multimedia Pvt., which is the developer of the popular World Cricket Championship, from 52.38% to 71.88% to consolidate its ownership.
Shares of the company fell 3.2% to Rs 570.45 apiece, compared to a 0.3% fall in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Of the 12 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain 'buy,' two suggest 'hold,' and one recommends 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 32.4%.
Here's what brokerages made of Nazara's Q4:
Yes Securities
Maintains 'neutral' rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 658 apiece, implying a potential upside of 15%.
Mixed performance, with revenue in line with estimates and Ebitda margin slightly above expectations.
Sportskeeda revenues grew by 41% year-on-year in Q4 FY23, as U.S. revenues grew 53% YoY during the same period.
Overall, broadly inline performance for the quarter, which was impacted due to the weak seasonality of the period. It was able to maintain the operating margin sequentially.
Prabhudas Lilladher
Maintains 'buy' rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 872 apiece, implying a potential upside of 52%.
Ebitda margin is broadly in line, but profit after tax differential is driven by higher minority interest.
ICICI Securities Ltd.
Maintains 'buy' rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 700 apiece, implying a potential upside of 18.8%.
Revenue was in line, but earnings beat estimates as eSports Ebitda margin rose sharply (430 basis points YoY). Also, Kiddopia’s Ebitda margin expanded 680 bps QoQ, led by a $1.4 sequential decline in cost per trial.
The number of Kiddopia subscribers grew marginally QoQ. The brokerage looks forward to more clarity on margin improvements in key business segments and their sustainability in the near term from the earnings call.
Nazara has Rs 630 crore in cash. The brokerage estimates this could be used to acquire scale through acquisitions in real-money gaming once regulatory clarity emerges. Also, Nazara could benefit from inexpensive acquisition opportunities in the current liquidity situation. In case these triggers play out, the brokerage sees a bull case valuation of Rs 800.
Key risks: the company’s inability to establish its gaming accessories business, leading to lower margins; impact due to increased competition or slowdown in U.S. markets; continued delay in real money gaming regulatory clarifications; and inability to identify and integrate acquisitions.