Nazara Expects Minimal Impact From 28% GST On Full Bet Value Of Online Gaming
In its 50th meeting on Tuesday, the GST Council approved levying 28% tax on full value of bets placed on online gaming platforms.
Nazara Technologies Ltd. expects a minimal impact on overall revenues due to the GST Council's decision to levy tax on bets placed in online gaming.
The GST Council, at its 50th meeting on Tuesday, approved levying a 28% tax on the full value of bets placed in online gaming.
"This tax, once implemented, will apply only to the skill-based real-money gaming segment of our business," Nazara clarified in an exchange filing on Wednesday. "The contribution of this segment to our overall consolidated revenues for the financial year FY23 was 5.2%," the mobile gaming company said.
It will proactively take steps to mitigate any potential impact on its real-money gaming segment, it said.
Online gaming firms have warned that the move will kill the industry.
"This decision will wipe out the entire Indian gaming industry and lead to lakhs of job losses, and the only people benefiting from this will be anti-national illegal offshore platforms," said Roland Landers, chief executive officer, The All India Gaming Federation.
GST on gross gaming value is a "self-goal" that can potentially kill India's skilled online games industry, said Amrit Kiran Singh, chief strategy advisor to the founders of Gameskraft.
Shares of Nazara Technologies closed 2.73% lower on Tuesday before the announcement of the GST Council's decision. The BSE Sensex closed 0.42% higher.
Among the analysts tracking the stock, eight suggest a 'buy' call, three have a 'hold' and one analyst recommends a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 3.2%.