Nazara Expects Minimal Impact From 28% GST On Full Bet Value Of Online Gaming

Nazara Technologies Ltd. expects a minimal impact on overall revenues due to the GST Council's decision to levy tax on bets placed in online gaming.

The GST Council, at its 50th meeting on Tuesday, approved levying a 28% tax on the full value of bets placed in online gaming.

"This tax, once implemented, will apply only to the skill-based real-money gaming segment of our business," Nazara clarified in an exchange filing on Wednesday. "The contribution of this segment to our overall consolidated revenues for the financial year FY23 was 5.2%," the mobile gaming company said.

It will proactively take steps to mitigate any potential impact on its real-money gaming segment, it said.

Online gaming firms have warned that the move will kill the industry.