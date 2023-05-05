National Medical Devices Policy Is Beneficial, But Key Issues Remain: Experts

Therefore, it is easier to import than to go through these phases for introducing a top-end medical device locally manufactured, he said. "But now, with the proposal of a single-window clearance, these issues will ease out and manufacturing will become easier and more attractive, slowly but steadily in this space."

More investments in research and development, and skill development programmes and job-oriented courses will give a boost to this space. "Currently, we do not have a workforce with the requisite skill-set," Velu said.

Biomedical engineering courses with a focus on design and development of medical devices will aid growth and enable more innovations, he said.

Leo Mavley, chief executive officer of Axio Biosolutions Pvt., a medtech company, described the new policy as a step in the right direction. The policy addressed certain issues and provided a lot of clarity around others, he said.

The establishment of medical device parks and clusters with logistical support—in addition to the regular pharma clusters that exist in various states—will encourage new companies, Mavley told BQ Prime. "It may, in fact, lead to a huge influx of startups in the med-tech space."

India is at a nascent stage of biomedical devices manufacturing. "It is probably at the same phase as the automobile industry was in the 1990s and the biopharma industry was in the early 2000s," Mavley said. "So, a lot more support is required."

Around 80% of the medical devices in India are imported at present. Even the disposable medical device segment, which constitutes 15–20% of the total medical device market, is 40% dependent on imports, according to a recent report by Systematix.

India is the fourth largest market for medical devices in Asia after Japan, China and South Korea. The market size of the sector in India is estimated to be $11 billion, or approximately Rs 90,000 crore, as of 2020 and its share in the global medical device market is estimated to be 1.5%, the Systematix report said.

Velu emphasised the need to do more to take the contribution from the current 1.5% to 12–12.5%, and said it would take time.

"China pushed the medical devices policy 25 years ago to get to where it is currently," he said. "But with concentrated efforts, we can make significant progress in the next 10 years."