Natco Pharma To Consider Share Buyback On March 8

Natco Pharma Ltd. said it will consider a buyback of shares with a face value of Rs 2 each on March 8.

The trading window for all the trades in the equity shares of the company shall remain closed from March 3 through March 10, according to the Securities and Exchange of Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015.

"Trading window will be reopened on March 13. The same has been informed to the designated persons in accordance with the above-referred Code of Conduct(s)," the company said in the exchange filing. The Indian stock market will remain closed on March 11 and 12, which are Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Shares of the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company rose 2.69% to end at 553.60 apiece, compared to a 0.74% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.