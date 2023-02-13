Natco Pharma Submits Application With U.S. FDA For Generic Cancer Drug
Natco Pharma on Monday said it has submitted a new application with the U.S. health regulator for marketing authorisation of the generic version of Olaparib tablets, used in treating certain forms of ovarian, breast, pancreatic and prostate cancers.
The company has submitted an Abbreviated New Drug Application containing a "paragraph IV" certification with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the product, a generic version of AstraZeneca's Olaparib tablets in strengths of 100mg and 150mg.
Olaparib tablets are marketed in the U.S. by AstraZeneca under brand Lynparza. Natco Pharma said it has been named as defendant in a lawsuit filed in the U.S. district court of New Jersey by AstraZeneca and Kudos Pharmaceuticals.
"Natco and its co-development and marketing partner Alembic Pharmaceuticals believe that the ANDA is possibly sole first-to-file based on its filing date and may be eligible for 180 days of marketing exclusivity at the time of launch of the product," it added.
As per AstraZeneca, Lynparza recorded sales of $1.2 billion in the U.S. market for the year ended December 2022.
Natco shares were trading 2.2% up at Rs 537.50 apiece on the BSE.