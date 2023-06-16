Natco Pharma Gets USFDA Approval For Tipiracil Hydrochloride And Trifluridine Tablets

BQPrimeBusiness NewsNatco Pharma Gets USFDA Approval For Tipiracil Hydrochloride And Trifluridine Tablets
Natco Pharma has received final approval from the U.S. health regulator for Tipiracil Hydrochloride and Trifluridine tablets

16 Jun 2023, 7:25 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@lenscapewithme?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Christine Sandu</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/MEDICINE?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Natco Pharma Ltd. said on Friday that it has received final approval from the U.S. health regulator for its generic Tipiracil Hydrochloride and Trifluridine tablets, indicated primarily for the treatment of colorectal cancer.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted final approval to the abbreviated new drug application for Tipiracil Hydrochloride and Trifluridine Tablets, the generic version of Lonsurf sold in the U.S. by Taiho Oncology Inc., Natco said in a regulatory filing.

"Natco believes it is one of the first to file for the product and may be eligible for a 180-day exclusivity at the time of launch," it added.

Lonsurf generated annual sales of $211 million in the U.S. during the 12-month period ended December 2022, the company said, citing IQVIA data.

