Naresh Goyal Was Arrested Despite A High Court Order, Says Counsel
On July 17, the Bombay High Court had stayed all proceedings against Goyal in the underlying fraud case, his counsel said.
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Jet Airways Ltd. founder Naresh Goyal in the money laundering case, in spite of a Bombay High Court order staying further proceedings in the underlying fraud case, said Senior Advocate Amit Desai.
The arrest is therefore illegal. Desai, who is representing Goyal, submitted it before the Bombay High Court on Thursday.
Goyal had approached the Bombay High Court against his arrest in a money laundering case on Sept. 20. According to him, the arrest violates his constitutional right to personal liberty and is therefore illegal.
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Goyal on Sept. 1 in connection with a case of suspected money laundering involving a Rs 538 crore loan that Canara Bank had given to the airline. After being sent to ED custody at first, a special court in Mumbai issued an order returning him to judicial custody. He is currently serving judicial custody at Arthur Road Jail.
The case pertains to the Central Bureau of Investigation’s FIR against Jet Airways, Goyal, and his wife Anita in an alleged fraud case. According to Canara Bank, it sanctioned a loan of Rs 849 crore to Jet Airways, of which Rs 538 crore was outstanding.
According to Desai, the Bombay High Court, in an order on July 17, had stayed all proceedings against Goyal, initiated based on a forensic report by EY revealing fraud. This was done because Canara Bank's report was based on a master circular of the RBI that classified accounts as frauds mechanically without affording the account holder an opportunity of hearing. The Supreme Court, too, had stayed the circular, citing a violation of natural justice.
This order was meant to cover a CBI investigation initiated on May 3. However, according to Desai, this also covers the ED investigation as an information report was filed merely seven days after the CBI's information report. As it's unlikely that the ED could have uncovered other details during such time, the agency's report is also based on EY's report and therefore covered by the stay, Desai argued.
He alleged mischief and malafide in the manner in which Goyal was arrested. According to Desai, the ED first summoned Goyal on Aug. 30 and then again on Aug. 31. Goyal failed to appear on both dates due to personal reasons, which the investigative agency was informed of.
On Sept. 1, ED officers personally visited him at his Delhi residence at the behest of recording a statement, just minutes before his appointment with the Serious Fraud Investigation Officer, as part of its investigation into the fraud. Later, he was put on a flight to Mumbai, and his arrest was subsequently recorded at 10:50 p.m., regardless of the fact that he had been in ED custody since 9:50 a.m., Desai said.
He was presented before the special PMLA court only at noon the next day, further in violation of the law that requires him to be presented within 24 hours of arrest, the counsel argued.
The court will continue hearing the matter on Oct. 13.