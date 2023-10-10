Business NewsNandana Dev Sen Denies News Of Death Of Father Nobel prize Winner Economist Amartya Sen
ADVERTISEMENT
Nandana Dev Sen Denies News Of Death Of Father Nobel prize Winner Economist Amartya Sen
“It is fake news. I have just spent a week with him in our family home in Cambridge. He is absolutely fine, teaching two courses a week, as healthy as always,” the economist’s daughter Nandana Dev Sen told PTI. PTI SCH NN
The family of Nobel prize winner Amartya Sen on Tuesday denied that economist Amartya Sen has died.
The family of Nobel prize winner Amartya Sen on Tuesday denied that economist Amartya Sen has died.
Earlier, several people had posted on X that the renowned economist had died.
“It is fake news. I have just spent a week with him in our family home in Cambridge. He is absolutely fine, teaching two courses a week, as healthy as always,” the economist’s daughter Nandana Dev Sen told PTI.