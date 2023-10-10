BQPrimeBusiness NewsNandana Dev Sen Denies News Of Death Of Father Nobel prize Winner Economist Amartya Sen
Nandana Dev Sen Denies News Of Death Of Father Nobel prize Winner Economist Amartya Sen

10 Oct 2023, 5:57 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: LSE Library/Wikimedia Commons)</p></div>
(Source: LSE Library/Wikimedia Commons)

The family of Nobel prize winner Amartya Sen on Tuesday denied that economist Amartya Sen has died.

Earlier, several people had posted on X that the renowned economist had died.

“It is fake news. I have just spent a week with him in our family home in Cambridge. He is absolutely fine, teaching two courses a week, as healthy as always,” the economist’s daughter Nandana Dev Sen told PTI.

