Nandan Nilekani Donates Rs 315 Crore To Alma Mater IIT-Bombay

Infosys Co-Founder Nandan Nilekani is donating Rs 315 crore to his alma mater Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay to mark 50 years of his association with one of India's premier education institutions.

The donation, one the largest by an alumnus in India, will be instrumental in fostering world-class infrastructure, stimulating research in emerging areas of engineering and technology, and nurturing a deep tech startup ecosystem at IIT Bombay, according to a joint statement by Nilekani and the institute.

“This donation is more than just a financial contribution; it is a tribute to the place that has given me so much and a commitment to the students who will shape our world tomorrow,” Nilekani said.

Nilekani joined IIT Bombay in 1973 for a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering.

Nilekani served on the board of the IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation from 1999 to 2009 and was on the board of governors from 2005 to 2011. His latest contribution builds upon his previous grants of Rs 85 crore to the institute, taking his cumulative support to Rs 400 crore, the statement said.

The memorandum of understanding was formally signed on Tuesday in Bengaluru by Nilekani and Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT Bombay.