Myntra To Lay Off 50 Employees Amid Restructuring
If the employees are placed within the Flipkart group of companies, then the layoffs could reduce, the company said.
Flipkart-owned fashion marketplace Myntra is set to lay off about 50 employees as it reviews organisational structure.
The company confirmed the development in a statement to BQ Prime.
"As part of business-as-usual recalibration, wherever a small number of roles may be impacted, we offer our employees an opportunity to alternate positions, where available, within the organisation as well as group companies," the online retailer further said.
If the employees are placed within the Flipkart group of companies, then the layoffs figure could reduce, it said.
Myntra's private label chief Manohar Kamath had resigned in April, while Adarsh Menon, head of new businesses, also left the company in May.
