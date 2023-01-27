Mutual Funds: SIP Accounts Spike In 2022 Despite High Closures

The outperformance of equity markets in 2020 and 2021 brought a rush of new investors, both to the stock market and the mutual fund industry. The benchmark Nifty rose 14.9% in 2020 and then 24.1% in 2021. Last year, however, was lacklustre with a rise of only 4.3%.

There have been some that attributed the closure of SIPs to an underperformance of equity in 2022. But, Amol Joshi, founder of PlanRupee Investment Services, believes that it is only a small reason for the churn.

"SIP stoppage and closures are as old as the hills. There have been many instances over the past decade when there has been a spike in closures," Joshi said.

"The primary reason for the current churn is the rapid rise in digitisation. It is much easier for a retail investor to pause or even close an SIP."

A large number of investors who started SIPs during the Covid-19 pandemic have not experienced a major fall in the equity market, said Kirtan Shah, founder of Credence Wealth Advisors Pvt..

"That’s why, despite advice to the contrary, there is a propensity to chase returns. This churn is a consequence of investor behaviour and technology," he said.

"A lot of investors tend to look at the performance of their mutual fund equity on a daily basis—just like they would their direct equity portfolio."

A large part of this is re-allocation by the more active investors, Joshi added.

The data compiled by Cafemutual shows that a substantial amount of assets under management in SIP accounts is those that were started at least three years ago and going back over five years. As much as 47% of assets under management in SIP accounts are in those that have been running for over three years.