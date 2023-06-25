Mutiny At Home Weakens Wagner In The Middle East

This partnership has been a bone of contention for the US. As far back as 2020, a report by the Pentagon’s inspector general for counterterrorism operations in Africa suggested the Emiratis were funding Wagner’s operations in Libya. (The UAE’s ambassador to the US denied this.) Having designated Wagner as a “transnational criminal organization,” the Biden administration has been pressing the UAE and Egypt to sever ties with Prigozhin. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and CIA Director William Burns both raised the issue in top-level meetings in Cairo and Abu Dhabi. In a warning shot, the US has imposed economic sanctions on a UAE-based aviation company for allegedly transporting Wagner mercenaries to conflict zones.