Muthoot Finance Q2 Profit Up, Zee Entertainment Revenue Rises — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours.
Muthoot Finance Ltd.'s second-quarter profit rose, though it missed analysts' estimates.
The lender's standalone net profit increased 14.3% year-on-year to Rs 991 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a standalone net profit of Rs 1,057.8 crore.
Sequentially, it rose 2%. The company's total income stood at Rs 3,074 crore, up 23% year-on-year.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.'s revenue rose 20.5% to Rs 2,437.8 crore as against Rs 2,023.9 crore over the same period last year and an estimate of Rs 2,166.9 crore. Reported profit was up 8.9% at Rs 123 crore as compared with Rs 112.9 crore last year and an estimate of Rs 113.7 crore.
Orient Cement’s revenue rose 17.1% to Rs 720.6 crore year-on-year. The company earned a net profit of Rs 24.6 crore as against Rs 9.5 crore net loss over the same period last year. Ebitda for the company went up by 2.66 times to Rs 86.5 crore.
Muthoot Finance Q2 FY24 (Standalone)
Total income up 22.8% at Rs 3,073.6 crore vs Rs 2,503.6 crore (YoY).
Reported profit up 14.3% at Rs 990.9 crore vs Rs 867.2 crore (YoY) (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,057.8 crore).
Stage 3 gross loan assets at 4.01% vs 4.26% (QoQ).
Stage 3 net loan assets at 3.59% vs 3.82% (QoQ).
Orient Cement Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 17.1% at Rs 720.6 crore vs Rs 615.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 707.6 crore).
Ebitda up 2.66 times at Rs 86.5 crore vs Rs 32.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 93.9 crore).
Margin at 12.01% vs 5.29% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.30%).
Reported profit at Rs 24.6 crore vs loss of Rs 9.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 33.12 crore).
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20.5% at Rs 2,437.8 crore vs Rs 2,023.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,166.9 crore).
Ebitda up 5.7% at Rs 332.8 crore vs Rs 315 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 251.2 crore).
Margin at 13.64% vs 15.56% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.6%).
Reported profit up 8.9% at Rs 123 crore vs Rs 112.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 113.7 crore).
Aurobindo Pharma Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 25.8% at Rs 7,219 crore vs Rs 5,739 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,767.96 crore).
Ebitda up 73.7% at Rs 1,403 crore vs Rs 837 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,188.8 crore).
Margin at 19.43% vs 14.58% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.6%).
Reported profit up 83.2% at Rs 752 crore vs Rs 410 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 623.1 crore).
Campus Activewear Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue down 22.4% at Rs 259 crore vs Rs 333 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 353.3 crore).
Ebitda down 43.4% at Rs 24.6 crore vs Rs 43.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 60.33 crore).
Margin at 9.5% vs 13.04% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.10%).
Reported profit down 97.8% at Rs 0.32 crore vs Rs 14.54 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 26.4 crore).
GMM Pfaudler Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20.2% at Rs 938 crore vs Rs 780 crore.
Ebitda up 19.6% at Rs 142 crore vs Rs 119 crore.
Margin at 15.14% vs 15.21%.
Reported profit down 27.5% at Rs 70.3 crore vs Rs 96.9 crore.
Piramal Enterprises Q2 FY24 (Consolidated)
Total income up 12.7% at Rs 2,205.2 crore vs Rs 1,956.2 crore (YoY).
Reported profit at Rs 48.2 crore vs loss of Rs 1,536.4 crore (YoY) (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 236.6 crore).
Gross NPA at 2.74% vs 2.79% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 1.48% vs 1.47% (QoQ).
Star Cement Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.4% at Rs 585 crore vs Rs 593 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 592.7 crore).
Ebitda up 41.5% at Rs 98.57 crore vs Rs 69.67 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 90.5 crore).
Margin at 16.84% vs 11.74% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.30%).
Reported profit up 30.9% at Rs 40.7 crore vs Rs 31.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 49 crore).
NBCC India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1% at Rs 2,053 crore vs Rs 2,074 crore.
Ebitda down 27.9% at Rs 95.5 crore vs Rs 133 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 80.1 crore).
Margin at 4.65% vs 6.39%.
Reported profit down 16.2% at Rs 81.9 crore vs Rs 97.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 93.2 crore).
GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.4% at Rs 957 crore vs Rs 917 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 912.9 crore).
Ebitda up 12.7% at Rs 289.5 crore vs Rs 257 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 226.4 crore).
Margin at 30.25% vs 28.02% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.80%).
Reported profit up 12.5% at Rs 216 crore vs Rs 193 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 180.2 crore).
RVNL Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.1% at Rs 4,914 crore vs Rs 4,909 crore.
Ebitda down 5.6% at Rs 298.3 crore vs Rs 316 crore.
Margin at 6.06% vs 6.43%.
Reported profit up 3.5% at Rs 394.4 crore vs Rs 381.2 crore.
Torrent Power Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.5% at Rs 6,961 crore vs Rs 6,703 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,333.7 crore).
Ebitda up 4.9% at Rs 1,221 crore vs Rs 1,164 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,244.8 crore).
Margin at 17.54% vs 17.36% (Bloomberg estimate: 17%).
Reported profit up 12.1% at Rs 543 crore vs Rs 484 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 533.7 crore).
Subros Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17% at Rs 813.4 crore vs Rs 695 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 768.5 crore).
Ebitda up 77.7% at Rs 70.2 crore vs Rs 39.5 crore.
Margin at 8.63% vs 5.68%.
Reported profit up 2.75 times at Rs 26.8 crore vs Rs 9.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 20.4 crore).
Astrazeneca Pharma Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 31.7% at Rs 311 crore vs Rs 236 crore.
Ebitda up 29.3% at Rs 52.8 crore vs Rs 40.7 crore.
Margin at 16.96% vs 17.23%.
Reported profit up 60.8% at Rs 52.4 crore vs Rs 32.6 crore.
Dish TV India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 19.7% at Rs 479 crore vs Rs 596 crore.
Ebitda down 37.6% at Rs 195 crore vs Rs 313 crore.
Margin at 40.77% vs 52.47%.
Reported profit down 75.5% at Rs 5.4 crore vs Rs 22 crore.
NCC Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 39.9% at Rs 4,719.61 crore vs Rs 3,373.43 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,643.2 crore).
Ebitda down 2.1% at Rs 303.74 crore vs Rs 310.13 crore.
Margin at 6.43% vs 9.19%.
Reported profit down 37.1% at Rs 86.5 crore vs Rs 137.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 194.8 crore).
Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 FY24
Interest income up 4% at Rs 121 crore vs Rs 116 crore (YoY).
Reported profit up 46% at Rs 23.2 crore vs Rs 15.9 crore (YoY).
Gross NPA at 5.36% vs 5.21% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 1.29% vs 1.09% (QoQ).
HealthCare Global Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.9% at Rs 486 crore vs Rs 419 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 481.26 crore).
Ebitda up 13.2% at Rs 83.6 crore vs Rs 73.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 83.3 crore).
Margin at 17.21% vs 17.62% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.3%).
Reported profit up two times at Rs 10.8 crore vs Rs 5.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 18.3 crore).
Suven Pharma Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 17% at Rs 231 crore vs Rs 278 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 302.5 crore).
Ebitda down 1.9% at Rs 97.9 crore vs Rs 99.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 125.4 crore).
Margin at 42.39% vs 35.87% (Bloomberg estimate: 41.5%).
Reported profit up 10.4% at Rs 79.6 crore vs Rs 72.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 91.3 crore).
BEML Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.9% at Rs 917 crore vs Rs 805 crore.
Ebitda up 47% at Rs 61.5 crore vs Rs 41.8 crore.
Margin at 6.7% vs 5.19%.
Reported profit up 3.2 times at Rs 51.8 crore vs Rs 16.3 crore.
Engineers India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.4% at Rs 789.8 crore vs Rs 793.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 911.7 crore).
Ebitda up 2.2 times at Rs 98.6 crore vs Rs 44.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 84.5 crore).
Margin at 12.48% vs 5.66% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.3%).
Reported profit up 69.5% at Rs 127.5 crore vs Rs 75.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 112.8 crore).
Fineotex Chemicals Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.2% at Rs 145 crore vs Rs 134 crore.
Ebitda up 52.3% at Rs 38.2 crore vs Rs 25.1 crore.
Margin at 26.29% vs 18.67%.
Reported profit up 51.6% at Rs 31.5 crore vs Rs 20.8 crore.
Hindustan Construction Co. Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 18.8% at Rs 1,833 crore vs Rs 2,257 crore.
Ebitda down 25.7% at Rs 254 crore vs Rs 341 crore.
Margin at 13.84% vs 15.12%.
Reported profit down 98% at Rs 6.3 crore vs Rs 310 crore.
Signatureglobal India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 20.4% at Rs 98.5 crore vs Rs 123.7 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 30.5 crore vs loss of Rs 91.8 crore.
Reported loss at Rs 19.9 crore vs loss of Rs 59.2 crore.
eClerx Services Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 5.4% at Rs 722 crore vs Rs 684 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 705.5 crore).
EBIT up 25.6% at Rs 174 crore vs Rs 139 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 155.5 crore).
EBIT margin at 24.17% vs 20.28% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.04%).
Reported profit up 27.6% at Rs 136 crore vs Rs 107 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 117.8 crore).
Force Motors Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 42.5% at Rs 1,802 crore vs Rs 1,264 crore.
Ebitda up 2.3 times at Rs 225 crore vs Rs 99.2 crore.
Margin at 12.48% vs 7.84%.
Reported profit up 4.9 times at Rs 93.9 crore vs Rs 19.3 crore.
Parag Milk Foods Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20.1% at Rs 798 crore vs Rs 665 crore.
Ebitda up 39.2% at Rs 52.8 crore vs Rs 37.9 crore.
Margin at 6.61% vs 5.7%.
Reported profit up 2.2 times at Rs 25.2 crore vs Rs 11.4 crore.
Hinduja Global Solutions Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 4.1% at Rs 1,180 crore vs Rs 1,133 crore.
Ebitda up 26.9% at Rs 97.5 crore vs Rs 76.8 crore.
Margin at 8.26% vs 6.77%.
Reported profit up 10.8% at Rs 18.4 crore vs Rs 16.6 crore.
General Insurance Corp Q2 FY24 (Standalone)
Total income up 6.5% at Rs 12,307 crore vs Rs 11,552 crore (YoY).
Net profit down 13.7% at Rs 1,605 crore vs Rs 1,860 crore (YoY).
Gross NPA at 2.18% vs 2.25% (QoQ).
Net NPA nil.
Aditya Birla Fashion Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.9% at Rs 3,226.4 crore vs Rs 3,074.6 crore.
Ebitda down 18.5% at Rs 323.3 crore vs Rs 396.7 crore.
Margin at 10.02% vs 12.9%.
Reported loss at Rs 200.3 crore vs profit of Rs 29.4 crore.
GR Infraprojects Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 11.9% at Rs 1,882.8 crore vs Rs 2,136.4 crore.
Ebitda down 22.3% at Rs 467.1 crore vs Rs 601.4 crore.
Margin at 24.8% vs 28.15%.
Reported profit down 35.3% at Rs 217.6 crore vs Rs 336.2 crore.
TVS Srichakra Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 11.3% at Rs 739.7 crore vs Rs 833.5 crore.
Ebitda up 9.6% at Rs 90.6 crore vs Rs 82.7 crore.
Margin at 12.25% vs 9.92%.
Reported profit up 2.25% at Rs 39.05 crore vs Rs 38.19 crore.
Graphite India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3.9% at Rs 793 crore vs Rs 825 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 590.4 crore).
Ebitda loss at Rs 30 crore vs Ebitda profit of Rs 102 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 135.4 crore).
Reported profit up 8.7 times at Rs 802 crore vs Rs 92 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 106.9 crore).