Muthoot Finance Q2 Profit Up, Zee Entertainment Revenue Rises — Earnings Wrap

Muthoot Finance Ltd.'s second-quarter profit rose, though it missed analysts' estimates.

The lender's standalone net profit increased 14.3% year-on-year to Rs 991 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a standalone net profit of Rs 1,057.8 crore.

Sequentially, it rose 2%. The company's total income stood at Rs 3,074 crore, up 23% year-on-year.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.'s revenue rose 20.5% to Rs 2,437.8 crore as against Rs 2,023.9 crore over the same period last year and an estimate of Rs 2,166.9 crore. Reported profit was up 8.9% at Rs 123 crore as compared with Rs 112.9 crore last year and an estimate of Rs 113.7 crore.