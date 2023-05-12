Elon Musk Says He’s Stepping Down as Twitter’s CEO
‘She will be starting in ~6 weeks,’ billionaire says in tweet. He will continue to oversee product at social-media platform.
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said he will step down from the helm of Twitter and transition to executive chair and chief technology officer of the social media company. The billionaire owner said a new female chief executive officer, whom he didn’t name, will start in about six weeks.
Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion last October and indicated that he’d only be in charge for a limited time to complete the organizational overhaul he thought the company needed to prosper. Musk complained of having “too much work” and sleeping at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters while implementing radical changes. He’s also changed the corporate name of Twitter’s parent to X Holdings.
What Led Twitter Users Into Voting Elon Musk Out: Timeline
Musk, who’s also CEO of Tesla Inc. and Space Exploration Technologies Corp., has drawn criticism for his abrupt policy changes and neglect of his other businesses.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.