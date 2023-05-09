Musk Says Twitter To Purge Inactive Accounts And Followers May Drop

Business NewsMusk Says Twitter To Purge Inactive Accounts And Followers May Drop
Since taking over Twitter in October, Musk has made changes at the social network to generate much-needed revenue and fulfill his pledge to make it a haven for free speech, while also battling spam and bots that degrade the user experience.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 02: The Manhattan Twitter headquarters stands in the Chelsea neighborhood on March 02, 2023 in New York City. Twitter Inc. is reportedly looking to sublease most of its New York office space as uncertainty about the company's future continues. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. will purge accounts that haven’t been active for several years, and this could lead to a drop in follower counts, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted Monday.
Since taking over Twitter in October, Musk has made changes at the social network to generate much-needed revenue and fulfill his pledge to make it a haven for free speech, while also battling spam and bots that degrade the user experience. It’s been a rocky process — last month Twitter reinstated the blue tick verifying the profiles of some high-profile individuals, even some who have been dead for years.