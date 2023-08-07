ADVERTISEMENT
Musk Says He May Need Surgery, Will Get MRI On Back And Neck
Musk challenged Meta Platforms Inc. co-founder Mark Zuckerberg to a fight in June.
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said he will receive an MRI of his neck and upper back tomorrow and may require surgery, according to a post on his X platform, formerly known as Twitter.
Musk, the world’s richest person, said he will know this week whether surgery will be required. He challenged Meta Platforms Inc. co-founder Mark Zuckerberg to a fight in June.
Musk Says Cage Fight With Zuckerberg to Be Streamed on X
