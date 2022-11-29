Elon Musk’s Job Cuts Decimated Twitter Team Tackling Child Sexual Abuse

The defections were part of a broader exodus at Twitter’s trust and safety team, which left after Musk sent the ultimatum this month, people familiar with the matter said previously. The company’s also lost a significant number of its employees who block foreign disinformation campaigns on the platform and entire swathes of Twitter’s audience have been left without content moderation, one of the people said. In the Asia-Pacific region, just one contractor hired to help with spam in the Korean market remained, the person said.