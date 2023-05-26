Musk’s Brain Implant Firm Says US Approves Human Tests

Despite the FDA trial approval, widespread brain implants are still not imminent. Neuralink’s device is still likely at least five to 10 years away from commercialization, Welle said. Setting up a trial and recruiting patients will take several months. It took Synchron almost a year between announcing it had received FDA approval for its first US patient and actually implanting the device in July 2022. Typically, the first in-human trials enroll five to 10 patients and take around six months, Welle said.