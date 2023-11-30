Tesla Cybertrucks Set To Be Delivered To First Customers

The Cybertruck marks Tesla’s first entry into the highly competitive pickup truck market in the US, and the move has been met with excitement, but also heavy criticism and doubt. One analyst suggested last week the automaker should cancel the Cybertruck altogether because it’s unlikely to be profitable, while Musk himself has lamented how “insanely difficult” the vehicle is to produce. It’s also not clear whether the vehicle, with its unusual design, will appeal to work truck owners and commercial fleet purchasers who value function over flash.