Musk Discloses Former Employee’s Disability In Twitter Exchange

Halli Thorleifsson, a senior director whose design firm Ueno was bought by Twitter in 2021, tweeted at Musk on Monday that his access to a work computer had been revoked, and that he wasn’t able to receive an answer from human resources as to whether he still worked at the company. In public replies, Musk asked what kind of work Thorleifsson was doing and what its value was, then sent memes and emoji mocking Thorleifsson’s responses. Thorleifsson later said HR reached out to him and confirmed he was no longer a Twitter employee.