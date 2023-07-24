Musk Makes Fan-Created ‘X’ Twitter’s New Logo In Abrupt Change

It only took 24 hours. Late on Saturday, Musk invited his 149 million followers to suggest an X logo, then chose one of the designs and made it the company’s new brand identity on Sunday. The X is now the social platform’s home page logo, Musk’s profile photo and even part of loading animations. He confirmed in responses to followers that he intends to adopt it as an interim design, which “probably changes later, certainly will be refined.”