Murugappa Family Arrangement Comes Into Effect, Ending Bitter Feud

The Murugappa family has announced that the family arrangement sealed in August this year is now effective, ending a bitter years-long legal battle in the Chennai-based group.

"The Murugappa family is pleased to announce that its members have undertaken the necessary actions to effect the family arrangement, the terms of which had been recorded by way of a memorandum on Aug. 20, 2023," a statement said on Wednesday.

"With this, the family arrangement with the family branch of the late Mr. MV Murugappan is now effective," it said.

The parties will withdraw all legal proceedings between the groups as part of the arrangement in the upcoming days.

The terms of the agreement have not been made public.