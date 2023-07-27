Mundra Port Container Dispatches Cross Pre-Biparjoy Levels, Ease Congestion

Containers dispatched from Adani Group’s Mundra port accelerated to surpass the levels seen before cyclone Biparjoy, easing delays.

The port handed 5,300 average twenty-foot equivalent units or TEUs so far in July, going past the pre-Cyclone levels of around 4,900, according to a statement by the Adani Group. The number of double-stack container trains also increased 33% post-cyclone, accelerating their clearance from the port, it said.

The cyclone that hit Gujarat coast in June disrupted operations and caused unavoidable operational downtime for around six days. The port authorities prioritised safety of human lives and no such incidents were reported.

“Thanks to its well-prepared response and prompt action, the port focused on restoring operations and emerged stronger than ever,” the statement said. “Container vessels are now able to berth upon arrival, reducing congestion and delays.”

The pendency of containers is down to a reasonable level and rail dispatches are seeing a notable increase, according to the statement. After the cyclone on July 2, the port even berthed the longest shipping vessel MV MSC Hamburg, with a length of 399 metres and width of 54 metres and a carrying capacity of 15,908 TEUs.