Mumbai's Plan To Clean Up 6,000 Construction Sites Risks Delaying Mega Projects

A south-north coastal road, a network of new metro lines, a trans-harbour bridge to the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, hundreds of housing projects, and much more Cement and dust from 600 construction sites have left Mumbai gasping for breath, worsening the air the city breathes.

Currently, nearly 4 lakh housing units are under various stages of construction in Mumbai alone, according to data from Anarock Research. All these units were launched in 2013 and beyond.

Along with the road and metro rail construction in the city, the Mumbai-Delhi Motorway, the high-speed rail corridor, and the Virar-Alibaug multimodal corridor are among other ongoing mega projects around India's financial capital.

The Air Quality Index in the city was above 200 (poor) at several places in the city during the day, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

The civic authority, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, is now looking at measures to control pollution, including shutting down construction sites. That threatens to delay road-to-metro projects that, according to a Jefferies note, entail spending $70 billion.

"If this happens for a long time, it will definitely impact the timely delivery of projects," said Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Group.