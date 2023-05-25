Mumbai Reports 22 Covid-19 Cases, Zero Fatalities

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 22 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the tally of infections in the city to 11,63,717, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

As per the civic body's bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,772, with zero fresh fatalities being reported since the previous evening.

A day before, the city had witnessed 16 new cases and one death.

As per the bulletin, 892 tests were conducted in the city, and the total of the tests conducted so far has reached 1,88,70,401.

The number of recovered patients reached 11,43,805, with 24 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

The city has 140 active COVID-19 patients now, the report said.

The recovery rate in Mumbai is 98.3%, and the overall growth rate of cases from May 17 to May 23 was 0.0017%.

The caseload doubling rate is 42,285.