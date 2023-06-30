Mumbai Property Registration Flat In June, Stamp Duty Collection Falls: Knight Frank

The Mumbai real estate market has witnessed several headwinds in recent years, such as higher interest rates and increased acquisition costs due to higher stamp duty rates.

"Despite the headwinds, consumers remain enthused about home ownership. This has pushed up the scale of registrations in the market by close to 85% from the pre-Covid period where the markets hovered around an average of 5,700 units a month to over an average of 10,000 units," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

The city recorded a 7% dip in the registration of property sales to 62,071 units during the first half of 2023. Additionally, the revenue collected from property registrations reached Rs 5,483 crore in the first half of 2023—up 23% from the YoY period.

Knight Frank attributes the increase to the higher value of properties being registered, the implementation of metro cess, and demand from consumers.