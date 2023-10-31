Mumbai October Property Sales Highest In 11 Years: Knight Frank Report

Mumbai recorded its best property registrations in 11 years in October, spurred by rising income levels and homeownership demand in the festive month.

India's financial capital is estimated to register 10,523 properties in October 2023, a 25% surge in registrations and a 15% growth in revenue compared to the preceding year, according to data assessed by Knight Frank India Pvt.

Of the overall registered properties, residential units constitute 80%, while the remaining 20% are non-residential assets, the report said.

The Maharashtra government is estimated to mop up a revenue of Rs 831 crore thanks to the sales.