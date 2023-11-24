Mumbai International Festival To Have Revenue Impact Of Up To Rs 10,000 Crore, Say Organisers

The first Mumbai International Festival scheduled from Jan. 20–28 is expected to have a revenue impact of Rs 7,000–10,000 crore, according to the organisers.

That includes revenue as well as savings for the tourism board and other sectors such as hospitality and airlines, as they will achieve the desired result without having to spend that much on promotions, Sabbas Joseph, founder of Wizcraft Entertainment Agency Pvt. Ltd. and manager of the Mumbai International Festival, told BQ Prime.

The nine-day mega event plans to showcase Maharashtra culture, music, food and cuisine alongside existing events like the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, the Tata Mumbai Marathon, Happy Streets, and Yoga By The Bay.

It is not just about fun and tourism but also showcases the city to the world and makes it vibrant economically, according to Anand Mahindra, chairperson of the Mumbai International Festival Foundation and chairman of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group. The festival strengthens the economic underpinnings of the city, he said.