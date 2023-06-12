Mumbai Homes Shrink Even As Apartments Get Bigger In Other Cities

Mumbai homes continue to shrink when the apartments are getting bigger in most other top cities, highlighting the search for affordability in India's costliest real estate market.

Average flat sizes in the top seven cities—Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, National Capital Region, and Pune—grew from 1,150 square feet in 2018 to 1,225 sq ft by March 2023, according to the latest data from Anarock Property Consultants Pvt.

But the average size of a Mumbai apartment fell 20.27% from 932 sq ft to 743 sq ft in the last five years. Barring 2020 when the first Covid lockdown spurred a 21% increase, homes in India's financial capital continue to shrink in size.