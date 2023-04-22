Mumbai Airport's Passenger Traffic Rises To 44 Million In FY23

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has registered a passenger traffic of around 44 million in the previous fiscal year. The passenger movement also surged 105% year-on-year as compared to FY22, the airport said on Friday.

Overall, Air Traffic Management or ATM recorded 56% year-on year growth. The airport has recovered nearly 90% of pre-Covid numbers with domestic traffic movement recovering nearly 96%.

During the year, the Adani group-owned airport, which is also the world's busiest single-runway airport, has welcomed seven new overseas carriers, and one new domestic passenger carrier in Akasa Air.

The airport’s non-metro traffic during FY23 witnessed 56% share, as compared to 50% pre-Covid, which indicates a strong domestic connectivity.

With over 11.2 million passengers, Mumbai airport’s international passenger traffic also rose to 291% as compared to FY22. As far as domestic passengers are concerned, 32.7 million flew in FY23, an increase of 87% year-on-year in comparison to FY22.

Passengers flew to international destinations 63,000 times, which was up by 181% year-on-year whereas domestic flight movements saw 2,19,200 movements, 51% higher than FY22.

Dubai, Abu Dubai and London topped the list of international destinations with the highest pax traffic. Back home, Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa continue to remain the most preferred domestic destinations.

The highest single-day flight movement post easing of Covid restrictions was recorded on February 11, 2023 with 974 air traffic movements.

Mumbai airport managed a record 1,50,988 passenger movements in a single day on December 10, 2022, which is the highest since the outbreak of coronavirus. This was also the overall third-highest single-day passenger movement recorded for the airport.