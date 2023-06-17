Mumbai International Airport's Passenger Traffic Rises 23% In May

The Adani Group owned Mumbai International Airport has registered a 23% increase in the total passenger in May, aided by a surge in air travel across the country.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport saw a footfall of 43.44 lakh passengers in May. With that, the passengers hadled by one of the busiest airports in the country has risen higher than pre-Covid levels.

Air travel in India has been rising exponentially ever since the Covid-19 related lockdown restrictions were lifted. Mumbai as a business hub saw frenetic activity in May - a month that is popular among Indians for holidays, as schools are usually closed for the summer.

The airport saw 21.09 lakh arrivals and 22.34 lakh departures during the month. The increase in total traffic was higher than the national average, which stood at 15% in the month gone by, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

New Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai have retained their position as top domestic destinations from Mumbai, while Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Singapore are the top international destinations.

The lead domestic operator remained IndiGo, followed by Air India and Vistara. IndiGo, Air India, along with Emirates continued to dominate international routes.

With 151,356 passengers, the highest daily footfall was recorded on May 27.