Mumbai Airport Sets New Record Of 1,032 Flights In A Single Day

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport set a new single-day record of 1,032 flight movements on Nov. 11, during the busy Diwali weekend.

The air traffic movements surpassed the previous record of 1,004 ATMs set on Dec. 9, 2018, according to a press release.

The Adani Group-operated airport witnessed a rise in passenger traffic, with a total of 5,16,562 passenger movement during the Diwali weekend from Nov. 11 to 13. It catered to 1.61 lakh passengers on Nov. 11, witnessing a substantial influx with 1.07 lakh domestic passengers and 53,680 international passengers.

"A total of 5,16,562 passenger movement from CSMIA constituted of 3,54,541 passengers travelling on domestic routes while 1,62,021 travelled internationally, this Diwali," said the press release.

Billionaire Gautam Adani hailed the new record and extended praise to the airport staff.

"Mumbai Airport @CSMIA_Official has outdone itself by managing 1,032 flights in a single day on just one runway. Kudos to the AAI Navigation Team, ATC, airline partners and Team Adani for their collaboration and tireless efforts. Proud Moment," he said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.