Mumbai Airport Runways To Be Temporarily Closed On Oct. 17 For Maintenance

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will temporarily halt operations on both of its runways on Oct. 17 for post-monsoon maintenance.

The runways—RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32—will be temporarily non-operational from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 17.

"This scheduled temporary closure is a part of (the) CSMIA’s annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan," the Adani Group-run airport operator said in a statement. A notice to airmen has also been duly issued in this regard six months in advance, it said.

The primary objective of this scheduled temporary closure is to undertake repair and maintenance activities essential to uphold the airport's infrastructure to the highest standards, the statement said.