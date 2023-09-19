BQPrimeBusiness NewsMumbai Airport Records 32% Growth In Passenger Volume To 42 Lakh In August
Mumbai Airport Records 32% Growth In Passenger Volume To 42 Lakh In August

When compared to the pre-pandemic level (August 2019), the growth in passenger traffic in the previous month was 108%, the airport said.

19 Sep 2023, 12:10 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mumbai International Airport. (Source: Company press release)</p></div>
Mumbai International Airport. (Source: Company press release)

Mumbai Airport said on Monday it has posted 32% year-on-year growth in passenger volume to 4.2 million (42 lakh) in August.

The facility had recorded 3.2 million (32 lakh) passengers in August 2022.

When compared to the pre-pandemic level (August 2019), the growth in passenger traffic in the previous month was 108%, the airport said.  

In August 2023, CSMIA recorded passenger traffic of over 4.32 million, with a growth of 32 per cent compared to 3.2 million passengers in August 2022, the private airport operator said, adding international passengers at the facility alone witnessed a strong 33% growth with more than 1.1 million passengers against 0.84 million in the same period last year.

The airport recorded a total of 20,711 domestic air traffic movements and 6,960 international ATMs during the month under review, it said.

