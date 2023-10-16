Mumbai Airport Passenger Traffic Surges To 1.27 Crore In July-September

The Adani Group-operated Mumbai International Airport saw passenger traffic surge to 1.27 crore in the July-September quarter, marking a recovery from pre-Covid figures.

In Q3 of the calendar year 2023, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport clocked a growth of 33% in passenger traffic as compared with the same period last year (96 lakh). The air traffic was 1.17 crore in Q3 of 2019, prior to the pandemic.

CSMIA witnessed a total of 60,861 domestic active traffic management and 20,438 international ATMs in this period.