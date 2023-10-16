Mumbai Airport Passenger Traffic Surges To 1.27 Crore In July-September
August emerged as the busiest month with over 43 lakh passengers supported by two long weekends.
The Adani Group-operated Mumbai International Airport saw passenger traffic surge to 1.27 crore in the July-September quarter, marking a recovery from pre-Covid figures.
In Q3 of the calendar year 2023, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport clocked a growth of 33% in passenger traffic as compared with the same period last year (96 lakh). The air traffic was 1.17 crore in Q3 of 2019, prior to the pandemic.
CSMIA witnessed a total of 60,861 domestic active traffic management and 20,438 international ATMs in this period.
During the quarter, August emerged as the busiest month with over 43 lakh passengers, supported by the presence of two long weekends—Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan and Onam traffic—which encouraged domestic travel, the company said.
CSMIA further increased the connections to international destinations, with IndiGo commencing operations to Nairobi and Jakarta during early August this year, providing passengers with an extended range of travel destinations and added convenience.
London has replaced Singapore as the second most preferred international destination from CSMIA this quarter as compared with 2022.
Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai remain the top three domestic destinations, exceeding the 32 lakh passenger count, showcasing a substantial surge of 31% this quarter as against the 24 lakh recorded in 2022.
